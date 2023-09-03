Man shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in the West End.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 33-year-old man was shot in one of his legs and also grazed in his face by a bullet, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Officers say they initially responded to the 400 block of Whiteman Street but later determined the shooting took place nearby in the 200 block of West MMicken Avenue

The victim is expected to recover, according to police.

