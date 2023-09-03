More than 400 expected at Boy Scout fundraiser during Riverfest fireworks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 400 guests are expected Sunday at Dan Beard Council’s 32nd annual Festival of Fireworks event, organizers say.

The goal of the festival is to raise over $100,000 to support local Scouting in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The family-friendly event will take place in Mount Adams next to the Highland Towers Apartments, owned by a Dan Beard Council supporter named Joseph Rippe.

Activities will include a silent auction, live auction, carnival games for youth, inflatables, balloon artist, caricaturists and, of course, a spectacular view of the fireworks.

Dan Beard Council serves over 12,000 youth in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region with the support of 5,000 volunteer leaders.

Its mission is to develop young adults who are exceptionally prepared to lead in their own way to make a positive impact in their personal lives, professions and communities throughout their lifetime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.