More than 400 expected at Boy Scout fundraiser during Riverfest fireworks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 400 guests are expected Sunday at Dan Beard Council’s 32nd annual Festival of Fireworks event, organizers say.
The goal of the festival is to raise over $100,000 to support local Scouting in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
The family-friendly event will take place in Mount Adams next to the Highland Towers Apartments, owned by a Dan Beard Council supporter named Joseph Rippe.
Activities will include a silent auction, live auction, carnival games for youth, inflatables, balloon artist, caricaturists and, of course, a spectacular view of the fireworks.
Dan Beard Council serves over 12,000 youth in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region with the support of 5,000 volunteer leaders.
Its mission is to develop young adults who are exceptionally prepared to lead in their own way to make a positive impact in their personal lives, professions and communities throughout their lifetime.
