Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

More than 400 expected at Boy Scout fundraiser during Riverfest fireworks

More than 400 guests are expected Sunday at Dan Beard Council’s 32nd annual Festival of...
More than 400 guests are expected Sunday at Dan Beard Council’s 32nd annual Festival of Fireworks event, organizers say.(Provided by Dan Beard Council)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 400 guests are expected Sunday at Dan Beard Council’s 32nd annual Festival of Fireworks event, organizers say.

The goal of the festival is to raise over $100,000 to support local Scouting in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The family-friendly event will take place in Mount Adams next to the Highland Towers Apartments, owned by a Dan Beard Council supporter named Joseph Rippe.

Activities will include a silent auction, live auction, carnival games for youth, inflatables, balloon artist, caricaturists and, of course, a spectacular view of the fireworks.

Dan Beard Council serves over 12,000 youth in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region with the support of 5,000 volunteer leaders.

Its mission is to develop young adults who are exceptionally prepared to lead in their own way to make a positive impact in their personal lives, professions and communities throughout their lifetime.

