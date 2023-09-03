Contests
Mother, child rescued after falling from dam

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mother and child were rescued Sunday after reportedly falling more than ten feet from a dam on Beaver Creek.

Officials received the call shortly after 11 a.m.

First responders said the dam is located near Pump Station Bridge.

Officials reportedly used a trail behind Kennett’s Antiques to find the mother and child.

Police confirmed the pair did not have serious injuries, but both were taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation.

