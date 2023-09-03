One dead in Alliance officer-involved shooting

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal shooting involving an Alliance police officer is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to a spokesman with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Ohio BCI was requested around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, according to the spokesman, Steve Irwin.

Irwin said no officers were injured in the shooting, which happened on South Linden Avenue in Alliance.

The person shot in the incident has not yet been identified.

But, neighbors and witnesses tell 19 News what started as a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend who live in the apartment in the 800 block of S. Linden Avenue, quickly escalated.

Carla West tells 19 News she knew she had to call 911, because her friend’s life was in danger, “It was a bunch of commotion and before we knew it he was coming through the door with her and had his arm around her neck. He (the suspect) had a long sharp blade and he said I’m going to kill this (expletive). With the look on her face, I figured he was going to kill her.”

Naomi Brackin lives next door and witnessed the moments leading up to the police shooting, “He was going to throw her over the balcony and me and Whitey said no, don’t do that. He has beat her before and she had bruises all over her.”

Witnesses said the man who lived in the apartment barricaded himself and his girlfriend inside when police arrived.

Neighbors said they heard at least two shots and they knew the man was dead.

The female victim appeared to have her throat cut in two places, and had stab wounds to the stomach according to Brackin, but she was able to walk out of the apartment.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

19 News reached out to Alliance Police Department, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

