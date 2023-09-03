OSP: 1 dead in Clermont County motorcycle crash

UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County Saturday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Interstate 275 South beyond State Route 32 near Eastgate Mall just after 7 p.m., OSP said.

The crash closed all lanes of the interstate hours ago, including the exit ramp at State Route 32, according to OSP dispatch.

OSP said the crash happened as a result of a motorcycle pursuit.

Troopers said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews are still on the scene investigating this incident and it is undetermined when roads will reopen, OSP said.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as details become available.

