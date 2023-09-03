OSP: Interstate motorcycle crash in Eastgate closes all lanes on I-275 S

UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A motorcycle crash with injuries has closed all lanes on Interstate 275 South beyond State Route 32, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said crews responded to the call just after 7 p.m.

The exit ramp at SR-32 West is closed as well, OSP said.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews are still investigating this incident and it is undetermined when roads will reopen, OSP said.

