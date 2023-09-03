Pilot reported ‘engine issues’ as plane went down in Anderson Twp: NTSB

Cincinnati, Ohio (WXIX) - The pilot of the plane that crashed in Anderson Township Friday night reported “engine issues” and told air traffic controllers “the flight was going down” according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane crashed into trees behind a house on Eight Mile Road near the intersection at Old Kellogg Road, according to the statement from NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The NTSB has opened an investigation. A preliminary report is expected in 2-3 weeks,” Knudson wrote in an email Sunday to FOX19 NOW.

Four people were on the 1969 Piper PA-32-300 single-engine plane when it crashed at 8:44 p.m.

Fire officials said late Friday that all four were going to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

No one on the ground was hurt, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 1969 Piper PA-32-300 single-engine plane is owned by Flamingo Air Inc., at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport, according to the online records of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was scheduled to depart the airport at 8:07 p.m. Friday and was last seen on radar at 8:38 p.m., according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware. It flew northeast of the airport and went up 4,000 feet in the air before circling back.

Flamingo Air was closed at Lunken Airport on Sunday, according to its website, and its operators could not be reached for comment.

The airline takes paying customers on sightseeing tours for 15-20 minutes and up to 60 minutes and has claimed to be the country’s only “Mile High Club.”

It’s also a flight school, and airline ground school and conducts drone training. They’ve been operating since 1991, according to their website.

