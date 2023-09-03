Riverfest road and bridge closings

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Several roads and bridges are shutting down Sunday or are already closed for the 47th annual Riverfest.

Riverfest events along both sides of the Ohio River in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will begin at noon.

Fireworks are scheduled to start around 9 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes.

Here are the roads and bridges that are shutting down:

Purple People Bridge: Noon Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday

Taylor Southgate Bridge: Vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 7:30 p.m.

Roebling Suspension Bridge: 6 p.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge: 6 p.m.

Covington roads closing:

All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River starting at 6 p.m.

KY 17 (Madison Avenue) will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Then, it will be closed to traffic north of Fourth Street. Here’s who can still use the road: TANK buses, Metropolitan Club invitation holders, and hotel guests with room keys/parking passes.

Streets inside of Riverfest area will not reopen to vehicles until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington police determine it’s safe for cars to head out. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks end.

These Newport roads are closed now or will close Sunday:

Southbound Interstate 471 access from Ohio closes at 7:30 p.m. Northbound I-471 will remain open.

Riverboat Row west of Port of Entry at Dave Cowans: Closed now

Columbia Street north of 4th Street: Closed now

Monmouth Street from 3rd to 11th streets closes at 7:30 p.m. No parking on Monmouth Street after 6:30 p.m.

Dave Cowens Drive: Closes at 7:30 p.m.

Both northbound and southbound I-471 ramps to KY 8 (Exit 5): Close at 7:30 p.m.

10th Street between Saratoga and York streets: Closes at 7:30 p.m.

KY 8 Licking River Bridge: Closes at 8:30 p.m.

All other I-471 ramps: Close at 8:30 p.m.

KY 9 north of Aspen Drive: Closes at 9 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.