Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As summer comes to a close, the Tri-State community is showing up and celebrating on the sandbar formed by dredging in the Ohio River.

A photo shared by a viewer shows more than 100 boats docked and surrounding the recently formed sandbar.

Evansville made national headlines and went viral on social media last year after someone parked a camper in the middle of the sandbar.

After the camper sunk, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned they will change their dredging tactics to prevent forming a sandbar if things are put into the river.

As for now, people are still coming out and enjoying the sandbar before it disappears for the season.

