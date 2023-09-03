Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As summer comes to a close, the Tri-State community is showing up and celebrating on the sandbar formed by dredging in the Ohio River.

A photo shared by a viewer shows more than 100 boats docked and surrounding the recently formed sandbar.

Evansville made national headlines and went viral on social media last year after someone parked a camper in the middle of the sandbar.

After the camper sunk, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned they will change their dredging tactics to prevent forming a sandbar if things are put into the river.

As for now, people are still coming out and enjoying the sandbar before it disappears for the season.

