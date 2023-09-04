1 airlifted to hospital from ATV crash in Campbell County

BUTLER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was airlifted in a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati hospital from an ATV crash in northern Kentucky over the weekend, a fire official says.

It was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Aulick Road in Butler, according to Southern Campbell County Fire District Sgt/Paramedic Aaron Strange.

He said he was not authorized to release further details and referred us to Campbell County police.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once they release additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.