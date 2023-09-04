Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 airlifted to hospital from ATV crash in Campbell County

One person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati hospital Sunday from an ATV crash in...
One person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati hospital Sunday from an ATV crash in northern Kentucky, a fire official says.(WCJB)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was airlifted in a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati hospital from an ATV crash in northern Kentucky over the weekend, a fire official says.

It was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Aulick Road in Butler, according to Southern Campbell County Fire District Sgt/Paramedic Aaron Strange.

He said he was not authorized to release further details and referred us to Campbell County police.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once they release additional information.

