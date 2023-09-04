Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 men killed in Clermont County crash

Two Felicity men are dead in a crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Felicity men are dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday on State Route 756 near Bolender Road, just west of Felicity, state troopers said in a news release early Monday.

The preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck heading west on State Route 756 went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole, overturned and struck a tree and a fence.

The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 756 was closed for a few hours late Sunday but has since reopened, a patrol dispatcher said early Monday.

The cause of the crash, including why the pickup truck ran off the road, remains under investigation, he added.

Further details were not released.

