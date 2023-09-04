2 residents, pets displaced in Covington house fire

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two residents and pets are displaced in an early morning northern Kentucky house fire, according to a Covington fire official.

Flames broke out about 3:50 a.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Covington fire officials reported finding fire in the walls, according to emergency communication reports.

Everyone made it out of the home safely because the smoke alarm alerted the residents, a Covington fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

He estimated the damage at $30,000 to $45,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

