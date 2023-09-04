Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

6 people rescued from East Westwood fire

The fire on McHenry Avenue was reported just after 6:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati dispatchers.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people were rescued from a burning building Monday in East Westwood.

The fire at the building on McHenry Avenue, near the Westwood Northern Boulevard intersection, was reported just after 6:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati dispatchers.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames while rescuing the six individuals, Cincinnati Interim Fire Chief Steven Breitfelder said at the scene.

One of the people who was rescued suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, Breitfelder explained.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has not been released.

