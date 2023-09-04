Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Another Hot Day

But relief is on the horizon!
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day Monday is a little hotter than Sunday with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s!

Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon and will limit highs in the upper 80s, though with humidity factored in, heat index values will be in the mid 90s. There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of I-75.

More opportunities for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday as a wave of energy moves into the Ohio Valley in addition to the hot and humid airmass. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in Thursday. The storms will be apart of a cold front that moves into the region Thursday. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s and when it isn’t raining, it’ll be partly cloudy.

Friday will be milder with a mix of sun and clouds with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Comfortable, dry continues into next weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s under sunny skies!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

It is going to be another hot day

Most Read

A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours overnight.
1 dead, 2 hurt in I-75 crash in Cincinnati
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
A man is dead in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kentucky, according to a spokesman for...
Man killed in NKY crash
A motorcycle crash has closed all lanes of I-275 S Saturday evening, according to OSP.
OSP: 1 dead in Clermont County motorcycle crash
Several roads and bridges are shutting down Sunday or are already closed for the 47th annual...
Riverfest road and bridge closings

Latest News

It is going to be another hot day
There are chances for showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday in the tri-state.
Heat continues Labor Day ahead of unsettled weather pattern
Chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday for part of the tri-state.
Heat continues Labor Day before storm chances midweek
logo
Another warm and dry day