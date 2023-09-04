Another Hot Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day Monday is a little hotter than Sunday with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s!

Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon and will limit highs in the upper 80s, though with humidity factored in, heat index values will be in the mid 90s. There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of I-75.

More opportunities for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday as a wave of energy moves into the Ohio Valley in addition to the hot and humid airmass. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in Thursday. The storms will be apart of a cold front that moves into the region Thursday. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s and when it isn’t raining, it’ll be partly cloudy.

Friday will be milder with a mix of sun and clouds with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Comfortable, dry continues into next weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s under sunny skies!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.