Cincinnati Parrotheads devastated by passing of Jimmy Buffett

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffet died Friday after a years-long battle with skin cancer.

In 1985, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer coined the term “Parrothead” while Buffett was performing here in the city.

His music left lasting impressions on local fans who call themselves “Parrotheads” and so did the news of his passing.

“You will not find an enemy at a Jimmy Buffett concert, said Kristi Burns, who is a board member of the Cincinnati Parrotheads Club.

She says her fellow Parrotheads are devastated.

“We kind of got the inkling that he was ill when he canceled all those shows but I mean, this all came as quite a shock whenever it was just so sudden we didn’t know he was that ill,” Burns says.

Burns says she’s seen him in concert 19 times, including the last time he was in Cincinnati when he played at Riverbend in July of 2022. In total, Buffet played 54 shows in 35 years at Riverbend.

She says she’s grateful for the community his music inspired.

“I mean, I bet some of the best people that I’ve ever been blessed to know, some of my best friends are who I would have never met in any other fashion met through this club,” Burns shares.

Burns says while the group will continue to do work in the community like supporting veterans, she will miss seeing the icon in concert.

A lot of us are going to miss that camaraderie as well. Because this brings people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, and you just meet together and you kind of forget about life for a while.

Burns says the Cincinnati Parrotheads hopes to hold a tribute event in the future once everyone is given room to grieve.

