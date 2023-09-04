CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati.

Officers responded to the park along the Ohio River off East Mehring Way and Joe Nuxhall Way at about 3:45 a.m. Monday. Police blocked off Mehring Way at the park until further notice.

One victim was found shot multiple times in his abdomen near the swings around 3:45 a.m. Monday, police confirm.

He is heading to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

A second person who was shot in the foot went to the hospital in a private vehicle. That person is expected to recover, police say.

Officers told dispatchers they had “a firearm recovery in the river,” according to emergency communication reports.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.