Family honoring local man killed in cliff-jumping accident in Utah

The family of a Tri-State man who died in a Utah cliff-jumping accident is honoring his life by raising money for two of the things he loved most in life.

Cory Ehrnschwender, who died after cliff-jumping in Utah on July 20, was remembered as the “life of the party,” and a devoted enthusiast for the outdoors, according to his family.

The 34-year-old was described as a free spirit by his brother Steve Ehrnschwender, who loved the outdoors. His hobbies spanned biking and wakeboarding to camping and climbing. His brother said he considered every minute precious and lived his life to the fullest.

“He only lived 34 years,” Steve Ehrnschwender said. “But he lived more in that time than most do in their whole lives.”

Cory Ehrnschwender’s death became a national news story in late July when he was cliff-jumping at Lake Powell.

He was with several friends and his girlfriend when he died.

Steve Ehrneschwender said his death was a “freak accident” and many of the national news reports got details of it wrong, including the height of the cliff.

The family held a celebration of life for him last weekend and will honor his life by raising funds for two of his two biggest passions - children and the outdoors - by starting fundraisers for the Leave No Child Inside Collaborative and Camp Joy.

“We found (the) No Child Inside Collaborative, Greater Cincinnati,” Steve Ehrnschwender said. “And we were looking into it and saw it was located on Cory Blvd. in Cincinnati. We were like, ‘Wow, that’s a sign.’”

Instead of flowers, Cory Ehrnschwender’s family is asking for donations to send children to Camp Joy. The program sends a child to camp for a week - a $1,000 expense for each.

The family has surpassed its goal of sending 22 kids to camp and has hit its goal on a GoFundMe account.

“It’s an opportunity for kids that might not know the outdoors,” Steve Ehrnschwender said. “Or might not have the affordability to go to a place like Camp Joy. So we’re really trying to get kids that don’t know what the outdoors is like or have never seen the wilderness - get them out there camping and having fun in nature and be able to grow that love and appreciation that Cory had.”

Cory Ehrnshwender was born in Syracuse, N.Y., according to his obituary. His family moved to Cincinnati when he was four years old. He attended Northwest High School and played football with his brother Steven Eschwender at The College of Mount St. Joseph.

