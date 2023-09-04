Firefighter injured at Northside house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One firefighter was injured while battling a fire Monday afternoon at a Northside home.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. at a 3-story multi-family home in the 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the second story of the home when they arrived however the fire started on the first floor.

10 people who lived in the house were able to get out safely.

The district three fire chief says one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

He would not say how the firefighter was hurt.

Fire officials say heat was a problem so they had to bring in extra firefighters to relieve those on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.