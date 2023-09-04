Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Have you seen him? Statewide alert issued for missing 82-year-old disabled man with Alzheimer’s

Augustus Eccleston, 82, walked away from his home on Rosemont Avenue in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police say. He is disabled and suffers from Alzheimer's disease. Call 911 if you see him.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide missing adult alert was issued early Monday for an 82-year-old Cincinnati man who police say is disabled and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Augustus Eccleston was last seen walking away from his home on Rosemont Avenue in East Price Hill just after midnight on Monday, police said in a bulletin overnight.

“Mr. Eccleston takes multiple medications and his medications are not with him, police wrote. “Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety.”

He is described as 5′8 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve turtleneck, white shorts and black shoes.

Call 911 if you see him or have information about his whereabouts.

