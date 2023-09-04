Kings Island briefly loses power

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island briefly lost power Monday morning, according to Duke Energy’s website and Cedar Fair, Kings Island’s parent company.

The outage was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s website. It’s not immediately clear why.

Kings Island is located in Warren County along northbound Interstate 71.

“A power outage in the area has impacted the park,” Kings Island said in a tweet at 9:35 a.m. “Duke Energy expects to restore power shortly and the park will be operational soon after, minimizing delays as much as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., a park spokesman told FOX19 NOW most rides are running again and all power should be restored soon.

“Yes, there is a power outage in the area that is impacting the park. Duke Energy expects to restore the power shortly, and the park will be fully operational soon after that. At this point, the park is open and most of the rides are back up and running,” Dwayne McMulkin of Cedar Fair, Kings Island’s parent company, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

As of 10:39 a.m., Duke Energy’s website no longer shows a power outage at Kings Island.

