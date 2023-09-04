Lakota school bus strike: Limited busing announced for some students

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be limited busing for Lakota’s K-12 students with disabilities despite school bus drivers striking over video monitoring.

Dozens of Lakota school bus drivers began picketing and chanting outside the district’s transportation garage as early as 5:30 a.m. Friday.

This strike means thousands of students are unable to take yellow buses to and from school - thousands of parents are now left scrambling to find other ways to get them to and from class.

Picketing is expected to continue this week.

However, the transportation company that provides busing service for the district, Petermann, has told Lakota officials that they do have drivers and substitutes who want to continue working, Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli wrote in a weekend email to parents.

There are not enough drivers to provide busing for preschoolers with disabilities, though, and busing will not be five days a week.

Principals will communicate with parents about which bus routes will receive transportation services on which days, according to her email.

Other students who normally receive busing are not now due to the strike:

Before- and after-school childcare transportation provided by Petermann

Students who travel between schools for classes and after-school activities

Parochial and private school students who use Lakota transportation such as St. Susanna School.

Lakota is the second-largest school district in Greater Cincinnati.

This year, it has 17,400 students in 23 schools across 63 miles in West Chester and Liberty townships, according to the district’s website.

Lakota students will not be marked tardy or absent if they are unable to find transportation to school during the bus driver strike, district officials say.

Read the interim superintendent’s weekend email to parents about limited busing in its entirety:

“I am writing to update our families on transportation. Petermann has confirmed that they do have drivers and substitutes who want to continue working in spite of the union’s strike. However, this number is limited. As we have previously shared, our first priority is to provide transportation for our students with disabilities.

“Unfortunately, due to the number of drivers, we will only be able to provide limited busing for students with disabilities in grades kindergarten through high school. This means that there are not enough drivers to provide busing for our preschoolers with disabilities.

“Additionally, Petermann has shared that, in order to maximize the number of students with disabilities who will receive transportation services, busing will not be provided five days a week. School, however, will be open to all students five days per week. Transportation is the only thing affected at this time. Please be on the lookout for specific communication from your building principal as to which bus routes will receive transportation services on which days.

“We understand that the bus driver strike has put an enormous burden on our families. I hope that you were able to read the message from Petermann that I shared with you yesterday. It is also posted on our website.

“Thank you for your continued patience, support and partnership during this challenge. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more from Petermann.”

Petermann wrote in a message to parents and guardians over the weekend they are “disappointed that our Teamsters team members made the decision to strike and we apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused you and your family.

Drivers voted Thursday night to reject the latest contract offer from Petermann. They are upset about contract provisions permitting supervisors to monitor them at any time.

Previously, that only happened after reckless driving or another complaint, according to their union president.

“Throughout this process, Petermann has been committed to good-faith bargaining with the Teamsters in an effort to reach a deal,” the transportation company wrote in its message to parents.

“To that end, we have presented a wage and benefits package that will boost our transportation employees’ pay to among the highest in Southwest Ohio, while also maintaining very good health insurance benefits. As reflected in media statements made by Teamsters leadership immediately following yesterday’s strike vote, pay and benefits do not appear to be preventing the parties from reaching a deal.

“Instead, the Teamsters and Petermann disagree over the use of technology and on-board video to monitor driver speed and employee behavior while transporting the students of Lakota. We believe these resources are invaluable tools to improve safety and maintain accountability. Our unrestricted ability to use this technology and video data is vital to us (in) addressing those instances when an employee may fail to meet our safety and performance expectations. We believe your child’s safety during school transportation must come before any other competing concern.

“We plan to continue to advocate for these safety and accountability measures in any future discussions that we may have with the Teamsters.”

A few bus drivers crossed the picket line Friday night to drive Lakota East and West’s varsity football players to their football games.

One of those drivers had such a positive experience with the Lakota East athletes, the driver sent a personal note to Head Coach Jon Kitna, who shared it with all East football parents:

“I am a bus driver for Lakota Schools and I just wanted to send a quick message to tell you how impressed I was with your Lakota East football team on my bus riding to/from the Princeton game last night. Each student was so kind and respectful. They were well-behaved on the bus ride there and back, and they each made sure (to) give me a sincere “thank you” after each ride. It was actually my first week driving a bus, but BY FAR the best experience I have had so far and it was a wonderful way to end my first week. I am hoping to be able to sign up for many more field trip routes after last night!

“When we were pulling into Lakota East after the game they even asked if I’d like for them to put up all of the windows. I told them that it wasn’t necessary and that I could do it, but they proceeded to do it for me anyway (which made my late-night post-trip inspection so much quicker).

“They lost that game and could have been cranky and miserable on the ride back, but I still received so many smiles and words of appreciation and was just so impressed with them. I just wanted to pass along a message to let you know that I think you have a great group of kids and their parents and coaches and educators should be so proud! Thank you for representing Lakota so well, and good luck with the rest of your season!!”

