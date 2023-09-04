Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lunken Airport Days held over Labor Day Weekend

Lunken Airport Days held over Labor Day weekend
Lunken Airport Days held over Labor Day weekend
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Sunday, people were able to climb aboard, take a flight and tour several different models of airplanes at the 2023 Lunken Airport Days Celebration.

FOX19 NOW’s Catherine Bodak has the story.

Lunken Airport Days held over Labor Day weekend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A motorcycle crash has closed all lanes of I-275 S Saturday evening, according to OSP.
OSP: 1 dead in Clermont County motorcycle crash
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours overnight.
1 dead, 2 hurt in I-75 crash in Cincinnati
A plane with four people onboard crashed into the woods in Anderson Township Friday night.
4 injured in Anderson Township plane crash, fire officials confirm
The driver of the Acura, a 50-year-old man, did not appear to be speeding when he hit the...
Driver strikes, kills pedestrian Downtown

Latest News

Discover Cincinnati's prehistoric past, enter a limestone cave and travel the Ice Age trail at...
College students free at Cincinnati Museum Center in September
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for 3rd season
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year
Screenings of "This World Is Not My Own: The Limitless Story of Nellie Mae Rowe"
Screenings of "This World Is Not My Own: The Limitless Story of Nellie Mae Rowe"