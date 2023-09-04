Man charged with voyeurism at Springdale hotel

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 36-year-old man is under arrest on charges of voyeurism and burglary at a Springdale hotel over the weekend, court records show.

Springdale police took Ron Bradley of Forest Park into custody early Sunday after they responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Days Inn & Suites on Glensprings Drive, according to an affidavit.

Bradley “entered the victim’s room at Days Inn with the purpose of masturbation,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

Officers found Bradley after searching the area and the victim positively identified him as the suspect, according to court records.

Police took Bradley to the Springdale police station where he “admitted to going to the victim’s room to masturbate,” the affidavit states.

Bradley was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 8:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the facility’s website.

He was held without bond overnight.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

