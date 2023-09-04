Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Missing 82-year-old disabled man with Alzheimer’s located

Augustus Eccleston
Augustus Eccleston(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide missing adult alert is canceled for an 82-year-old Cincinnati man who is disabled and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Augustus Eccleston was located early Monday, police say.

Law enforcement officials put out an alert for Eccleston after he was last seen leaving his East Price Hill home just after midnight.

