Missing 82-year-old disabled man with Alzheimer’s located

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide missing adult alert is canceled for an 82-year-old Cincinnati man who is disabled and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Augustus Eccleston was located early Monday, police say.

Law enforcement officials put out an alert for Eccleston after he was last seen leaving his East Price Hill home just after midnight.

