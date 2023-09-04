Officer injured while responding to shots fired Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer suffered a minor injury after hearing shots fired Downtown early Monday morning.

Lt. Brian Trotta says the officer was on detail when she heard several shots outside Rusconi Bar at 126 West 6th Street.

She was on her way to investigate when the officer crossed paths with the crowd trying to flee the area, Lt. Trotta said.

The lieutenant says one of the people running from the scene got caught tangled up in a piece of the officer’s equipment.

She was knocked to the ground and suffered an elbow injury, Lt. Trotta said.

The officer was treated at the scene.

No word where the shots came from or if anyone was arrested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.