Officer injured while responding to shots fired Downtown

The incident happened near Rusconi Bar
An Cincinnati police officer was slightly injured while en route to investigate after hearing...
An Cincinnati police officer was slightly injured while en route to investigate after hearing shots fired, a CPD spokesperson said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer suffered a minor injury after hearing shots fired Downtown early Monday morning.

Lt. Brian Trotta says the officer was on detail when she heard several shots outside Rusconi Bar at 126 West 6th Street.

She was on her way to investigate when the officer crossed paths with the crowd trying to flee the area, Lt. Trotta said.

The lieutenant says one of the people running from the scene got caught tangled up in a piece of the officer’s equipment.

She was knocked to the ground and suffered an elbow injury, Lt. Trotta said.

The officer was treated at the scene.

No word where the shots came from or if anyone was arrested.

