Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Power outage impacting Kings Island

There is no power at Kings Island amusement park right now, according to Duke Energy’s website and tweets from Kings Island.(Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A power outage is impacting Kings Island right now, a park spokesman says.

Power is out where the amusement park is located along northbound Interstate 71 in Warren County, according to Duke Energy’s website.

But a park spokesman says most rides are running again and all power should be restored soon.

“Yes, there is a power outage in the area that is impacting the park. Duke Energy expects to restore the power shortly, and the park will be fully operational soon after that. At this point, the park is open and most of the rides are back up and running,” Dwayne McMulkin of Cedar Fair, Kings Island’s parent company, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

