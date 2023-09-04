Several departments respond to fire at Hopewell Junior School

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Several fire departments are on the scene right now of a fire at Hopewell Junior School in West Chester Township.

It was reported about 9 a.m. Monday at 8200 Cox Road.

Smoke was showing from one of the building’s corners through the roof, according to emergency communication reports.

A township spokeswoman said it was initially reported as a kitchen fire but now fire officials on the scene say they believe it may have started in a locker room.

The incident remains under investigation.

Dozens of firefighters responded to help West Chester Fire Department including crews from Mason and Sycamore Township.

There are no classes on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Hopewell Junior School serves students in the seventh and eighth grades.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.