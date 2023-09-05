15-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in NKY: coroner

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl is dead from a weekend ATV crash in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Mikaela Houk died Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical, according to a coroner’s report released Tuesday.

The ATV accident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Aulick Road in Butler, according to Southern Campbell County Fire District.

Authorities have yet to release details about what led up to the crash.

