Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

15-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in NKY: coroner

A 15-year-old girl is dead from a weekend ATV crash in northern Kentucky, according to the...
A 15-year-old girl is dead from a weekend ATV crash in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl is dead from a weekend ATV crash in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Mikaela Houk died Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical, according to a coroner’s report released Tuesday.

The ATV accident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Aulick Road in Butler, according to Southern Campbell County Fire District.

Authorities have yet to release details about what led up to the crash.

