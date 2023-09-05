Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 arrested in human trafficking case

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men were arrested on Tuesday and are facing human trafficking charges, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Prince Omigie, 36, and 29-year-old Ryan Whitten were arrested at a hotel on Glensprings Drive, police said.

Officers say a man went into a room at the hotel to meet a female companion when Omigie and Whitten tried to rob him.

Police believe the two men pointed a gun at the victim and tried to push him into the room.

The victim was able to get away and police were able to track down the suspects.

Investigators say they have since learned Omigie and Whitten have been forcing another victim into sex work across several states.

Both men are currently in the Hamilton County Detention Center.

Omigie is facing several charges, including robbery and human trafficking.

It is unclear what charges Whitten is facing.

