25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County police.

It was reported Monday just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor Mill Road (KY16) and Harris Pike (KV536), police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Both Kenton County and Independence police responded to a report of a crash with injuries at that location between a motorcycle and SUV.

The preliminary investigation determined a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe turned onto northbound Taylor Mill Road from Harris Pike as a southbound 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle approached the intersection, according to the news release.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Hyundai stopped in the parking lot of All Creatures Veterinary Clinic and the motorcycle came to final rest on its side in the roadway intersection.

The motorcyclist, Alexander Tye of Independence, was not wearing a helmet, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Paul Bailey, 80, of Covington, according to the news release.

The Kenton County Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it is urged to contact Sgt. Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.

