Arson arrest in Cincinnati fire that trapped 6, hospitalized 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest and charged with purposely setting a Westwood fire that trapped several residents inside a building and sent one to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, court records show.

Cincinnati firefighters rescued six residents in all from the McHenry Avenue blaze that caused $400,000 in damage around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Several witnesses placed Anthony Williams, 47, at the scene “with a gas can at the time,” court records say.

Williams intentionally “created a substantial risk of physical harm by pouring an ignitable liquid on an occupied structure, trapping several victims inside,” according to a sworn statement.

“I was praying, ‘God, God, please get me out of here, I don’t want to die,’” resident Pamela Monroe told FOX19 NOW Monday night.

Another resident told us the fire started after a man got into a domestic dispute with a woman on the third floor and someone called the police.

