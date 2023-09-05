Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Arson arrest in Cincinnati fire that trapped 6, hospitalized 1

The fire at the building on McHenry Avenue, near the Westwood Northern Boulevard intersection, was reported just after 6:30 p.m.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest and charged with purposely setting a Westwood fire that trapped several residents inside a building and sent one to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, court records show.

Cincinnati firefighters rescued six residents in all from the McHenry Avenue blaze that caused $400,000 in damage around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Several witnesses placed Anthony Williams, 47, at the scene “with a gas can at the time,” court records say.

Several rescued from Cincinnati fire

Williams intentionally “created a substantial risk of physical harm by pouring an ignitable liquid on an occupied structure, trapping several victims inside,” according to a sworn statement.

“I was praying, ‘God, God, please get me out of here, I don’t want to die,’” resident Pamela Monroe told FOX19 NOW Monday night.

Another resident told us the fire started after a man got into a domestic dispute with a woman on the third floor and someone called the police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines of cars waiting to get into Kings Island after a squirrel got into a Duke Energy...
Squirrel behind brief power outage at Kings Island
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School closed rest of week due to fire
Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Monday the death of Redd the Cheetah
Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of cheetah
Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown...
Double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
25-year-old Aaron Brown was fatally shot in Mt. Airy on Saturday, according to the Hamilton...
Victim identified in Mt. Airy homicide
A 15-year-old girl is dead from a weekend ATV crash in northern Kentucky, according to the...
15-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in NKY: coroner
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash