‘Bengals Care’: Local students help kick-off community initiative

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off the new season with a new community partnership aimed at positively impacting the Tri-State Area children through football, health and wellness.

The Bengals are still more than a week away from their first home game, but Paycor Stadium was full of energy on Tuesday with nearly 100 students there to help kick things off for “Bengals Care,” a Play 60 event that encourages kids to be outside and active for at least 60 minutes per day.

Students from Rothenburg Preparatory Academy and South Avondale School took the field this afternoon and met players, like Mike Hilton and Evan McPherson.

“The players were actually like cool. I liked them a lot,” said one student.

The two players had the students run drills and signed a lot of autographs for them.

“I signed about three or four arms, a lot of shoes so moms, I’m sorry if they come home with my signature. I apologize, but it put a smile on their face, it’s worth it,” said XX

For a lot of kids, like fourth-grader Mya Sharpe, this was their first time inside the stadium.

“I just had a good time here,” she said. “I think I would come again and enjoy another best time and remember it when I grow up.”

That is what Tuesday’s event is all about - making those positive memories, the players said.

“You know, growing up, me and my two brothers were outside all the time, playing whatever sport we were into at the time and so I think it’s really important for the kids to get out here and it’s a lot of fun that we get to be out here with them and just kind of experience it with them,” said XX.

Tuesday’s event was to kick off the new “Bengals Care” initiative, a partnership with CareSource, which will now be the umbrella for all of the team’s community outreach initiatives.

