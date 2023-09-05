Bicyclist in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Forest Park, deputies say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Forest Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Forest Park Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Waycross Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run incident, said Kyla Woods, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the road near Longacre Drive, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed.

Deputies say once the officers realized the severity of the crash, they contacted the sheriff’s office.

An investigation with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit was conducted.

The team determined that an SUV and a bicyclist were traveling in opposite directions on Waycross Road. The SUV ended up hitting the bicyclist after he attempted to cross the street.

Woods says the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle not far from the scene. They say the driver is fully cooperating.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.