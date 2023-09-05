Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Body camera footage released in murder-suicide investigation

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators released body camera footage on Tuesday regarding a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in August.

The investigation is related to the death of Katrina Pratt whose body was found inside a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township on Aug. 24.

Death investigation underway in Clermont County

Police believe William Pratt killed her and then took his own life several days later in Fairfield.

Body camera footage, which is mostly blurred, shows officers talking about some of the past issues the two had at the home in Union Township.

Some of the video’s content may be graphic for viewers.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between William and Katrina.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Watch the video above for more on the story.

