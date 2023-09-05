Body camera footage released in murder-suicide investigation

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators released body camera footage on Tuesday regarding a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in August.

The investigation is related to the death of Katrina Pratt whose body was found inside a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township on Aug. 24.

Police believe William Pratt killed her and then took his own life several days later in Fairfield.

Body camera footage, which is mostly blurred, shows officers talking about some of the past issues the two had at the home in Union Township.

Some of the video’s content may be graphic for viewers.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between William and Katrina.

This is an ongoing investigation.

