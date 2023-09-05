Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati Children’s temporarily closing Mason Urgent Care

Cincinnati Children's will be temporarily closing its Mason Urgent Care location until September 5.
Cincinnati Children's will be temporarily closing its Mason Urgent Care location until September 5.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s will be temporarily closing its Mason Urgent Care location beginning Tuesday, September 5, according to a statement from the hospital.

“Due to provider shortages in emergency medicine, at this time we are redeploying our team members to our emergency departments, where they are needed to care for our most critically ill patients,” the statement says.

A tweet from the hospital says lab and radiology services at the Mason Urgent Care location will remain open with adjusted walk-in hours.

Officials with Cincinnati Children’s say patients and their families may visit the Liberty, Burnet, Anderson, and Green Township urgent cares while the Mason location is closed.

