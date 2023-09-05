Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of the 32-year-old man killed in a weekend crash that closed northbound Interstate 75 for more than seven hours.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him on Tuesday as Karlton M. Kincaid of North College Hill.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Harrison Avenue exit.

Kincaid was a passenger in the backseat of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that Cincinnati police say was involved in a collision with a dark-colored Infinity, unknown model and license plate that left the scene.

Kincaid, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The Camaro’s driver and a second passenger, both 20-year-old women, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police have said.

Impairment as a factor also is being investigated, according to the latest update on the incident from the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit.

Police said on Sunday they were searching for the Infinity and wanted to question the driver.

The Infinity’s driver side was damaged in the crash, according to police.

Police also are urging witnesses to this crash to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

All northbound I-75 lanes were closed for about 7 hours early Sunday while police investigated. (FOX19 NOW)

