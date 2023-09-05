Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours

A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of the 32-year-old man killed in a weekend crash that closed northbound Interstate 75 for more than seven hours.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him on Tuesday as Karlton M. Kincaid of North College Hill.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Harrison Avenue exit.

Kincaid was a passenger in the backseat of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that Cincinnati police say was involved in a collision with a dark-colored Infinity, unknown model and license plate that left the scene.

Kincaid, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The Camaro’s driver and a second passenger, both 20-year-old women, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police have said.

Impairment as a factor also is being investigated, according to the latest update on the incident from the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit.

Police said on Sunday they were searching for the Infinity and wanted to question the driver.

The Infinity’s driver side was damaged in the crash, according to police.

Police also are urging witnesses to this crash to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

All northbound I-75 lanes were closed for about 7 hours early Sunday while police investigated.
All northbound I-75 lanes were closed for about 7 hours early Sunday while police investigated.(FOX19 NOW)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines of cars waiting to get into Kings Island after a squirrel got into a Duke Energy...
Squirrel behind brief power outage at Kings Island
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School closed rest of week due to fire
Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Monday the death of Redd the Cheetah
Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of cheetah
Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown...
Double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

Anthony Williams is charged with purposely setting a fire Monday night that trapped several...
Arson arrest in Cincinnati fire that trapped 6, hospitalized 1
25-year-old Aaron Brown was fatally shot in Mt. Airy on Saturday, according to the Hamilton...
Victim identified in Mt. Airy homicide
A 15-year-old girl is dead from a weekend ATV crash in northern Kentucky, according to the...
15-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in NKY: coroner
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash