Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Crosley Tower, iconic University of Cincinnati landmark, to be demolished

Crosley Tower pictured on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. The building is set for...
Crosley Tower pictured on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. The building is set for demolition in or around 2025 according to the university.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Erin Couch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Crosley Tower, a well-known University of Cincinnati landmark, is destined for the wrecking ball, a university spokesperson told our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

UC’s Office of Planning+Design+Construction advised the university the demolition was necessary because repairs on the antiquated, 16-story building built in 1969 would be too difficult. It houses chemistry and biology labs.

The project will roll out in three phases, starting in or around 2025: abating the property of asbestos, lead and mercury, demolishing the building, and replacing it with a new facility, according to a request for qualifications document filed with the state.

The total project budget for construction for the new facility is $215 million.

UC has been inching toward the demolition of the 54-year-old structure for at least a half-decade.

In 2018, the building was at 50% percent capacity, the Enquirer reported. UC issued a timeframe of five to 10 years to tear it down. The university in 2020 announced the project could start by 2025, but had no official timeline set.

According to the request for qualifications document, the new facility construction is expected to be complete in June 2029

