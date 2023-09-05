Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Daughter mourns father killed in Clermont County crash

Alisha Long was planning her wedding when she found out her father, 47-year-old Bobby Long, had been in a crash.
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A daughter is mourning after she says she just missed a call from her dad shortly before he and his close friend died in a Sunday crash.

Alisha Long was planning her wedding when she found out her father, 47-year-old Bobby Long, had been in a crash.

Bobby Long and Donald Young, 35, were killed when the Ford pickup they were traveling in hit a utility pole on Ohio 756 in Clermont County on Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Young was driving when the truck hit the pole, overturned and hit a fence, troopers explained. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“I’m literally in shock,” Alisha Long said. “I talked to him a couple of hours before this happened.”

She said she had just missed a call from her dad shortly before the crash occurred.

“I didn’t answer it, and I just wish it was,” Alisha Long said. “So, I’m just, I’m everywhere.”

Young was a close friend of the Long family, and his daughter was Alisha Long’s step-sister.

They were on their way to fish when the crash occurred, Alisha Long said.

Alisha Long said that she and her fiancee were close with her father. She described him as giving and family-oriented.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Alisha Long said. “He would drop everything and be there for you in a blink of an eye.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Batavia is investigating the cause of the crash.

Alisha Long has started a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses following the death of her father.

