EastGate Mall sold to developer who wants to “reposition’' the Union Twp. shopping center

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The struggling EastGate Mall in Union Township has been sold to Georgia-based real estate developer, Hull Property Group, for an undisclosed price, the company announced late Tuesday afternoon according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The one-million-square-foot shopping center at 4601 Eastgate Boulevard was previously owned by Wells Fargo, which purchased the building out of foreclosure last summer for $13 million.

The mall is anchored by Dillard’s and Kohl’s department stores.

Cincinnati-based grocery giant, Kroger, bought the old Sears department store at EastGate for $5.5 million in 2021 after Sears declared bankruptcy in 2018 and shut down the location.

Hull, which specializes in acquiring and repositioning underperforming enclosed malls, plans to revitalize the mall as a viable shopping and dining destination, according to a press release.

“We aim to reposition EastGate Mall by working with community leaders and adjacent property owners to create a successful future for the mall and the Union Township’s critical retail corridor,’’ Jim Hull, owner of Hull Property Group, said in a statement.

Union Township Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Dills welcomed the mall’s change of ownership: “The stabilization and reimagining of the mall is a top community priority. We are pleased that a group with the experience of Hull Property Group has purchased the mall, and we look forward to working with them.”

Hull said EastGate will add to its portfolio 34 enclosed shopping malls across 17 states.

