Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Elsmere man sentenced for burying woman’s body in woods by his home

More than a year after 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts’ body was found in a wooded area of Elsmere, the man who admitted to leaving her there instead of calling 911
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (ENQUIRER) - More than a year after 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts’ body was found in a wooded area of Elsmere, the man who admitted to leaving her there instead of calling 911 has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday to Theodore Lamont Myers, 54, by Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Lape, who followed a recommendation from prosecutors.

Myers pleaded guilty in July to tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, court records show.

In court filings, prosecutors said Myers buried Roberts’ body in a shallow grave in the woods next to his home to conceal her death from police and then lied to Roberts’ family about her whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines of cars waiting to get into Kings Island after a squirrel got into a Duke Energy...
Squirrel behind brief power outage at Kings Island
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School closed rest of week due to fire
Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Monday the death of Redd the Cheetah
Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of cheetah
Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown...
Double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Bengals Care: Local students help kick-off community initiative
‘Bengals Care’: Local students help kick-off community initiative
Anthony Williams is charged with purposely setting a fire Monday night that trapped several...
Arson arrest in Cincinnati fire that trapped 6, hospitalized 1
Officials have released body camera footage from a murder-suicide investigation
Body camera footage released in murder-suicide investigation
Cincinnati Children's will be temporarily closing its Mason Urgent Care location until...
Cincinnati Children’s temporarily closing Mason Urgent Care