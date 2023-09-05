Elsmere man sentenced for burying woman’s body in woods by his home

ELSMERE, Ky. (ENQUIRER) - More than a year after 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts’ body was found in a wooded area of Elsmere, the man who admitted to leaving her there instead of calling 911 has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday to Theodore Lamont Myers, 54, by Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Lape, who followed a recommendation from prosecutors.

Myers pleaded guilty in July to tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, court records show.

In court filings, prosecutors said Myers buried Roberts’ body in a shallow grave in the woods next to his home to conceal her death from police and then lied to Roberts’ family about her whereabouts.

