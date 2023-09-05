Judge sentences man convicted of fatal bicyclist hit-and-run in Newport

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man convicted of killing a Northern Kentucky woman while she was riding her bike in Newport was sentenced by a Campbell County judge.

In July, 60-year-old Mark Phipps pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist, Gloria San Miguel in August 2022.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to Campbell County prosecutors, Phipps was driving on the 11th Street Bridge in Newport toward Covington when he struck San Miguel with his vehicle and left the scene before police could get there.

Newport police say investigators used security camera footage to identify the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

Once police were able to identify the person associated with the vehicle, Phipps came to the station to confess.

In court on Tuesday, FOX19 NOW learned that Phipps had his license suspended before the crash and was not supposed to be driving.

The 60-year-old was charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident on top of driving illegally.

While Phipps was sentenced to 10 years in prison, San Miguel’s mother says she does not believe the sentence was justifiable.

“At the same time, I’m pleased with it because it was the maximum sentence that was allowed,” said Cassie Imel, the victim’s mother. “If I had my way, he would have to serve the rest of his life because Gloria was only 32 years old. She gave the rest of her life - she didn’t get to live as long as Mark Phipps did.”

San Miguel’s former partner spoke about the fatal crash in front of the judge this afternoon and broke down into tears.

He did not want to go on camera for an interview, but FOX19 NOW spoke with him briefly. He said he is happy to have justice for the love of his life.

