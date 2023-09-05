Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Looking for a job? Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center is hiring

Employees say every day is different from the last with many surprises along the way.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center is looking to expand its team as they are trying to hire more 9-1-1 call takers.

The staff at the dispatch center acts as a front door to getting people the help they need in Cincinnati.

Employees say every day is different from the last with many surprises along the way.

Watch the video above for more on the story by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines of cars waiting to get into Kings Island after a squirrel got into a Duke Energy...
Squirrel behind brief power outage at Kings Island
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School closed rest of week due to fire
Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Monday the death of Redd the Cheetah
Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of cheetah
Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown...
Double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

University of Cincinnati Police are investigating another sexual assault that occurred at...
UC police investigate another off-campus sexual assault
Mark Phipps, 60, pleaded guilty in July 2023 to manslaughter after he hit and killed a woman on...
Judge sentences man convicted of fatal bicyclist hit-and-run in Newport
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Crosley Tower pictured on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. The building is set for...
Crosley Tower, iconic University of Cincinnati landmark, to be demolished