Looking for a job? Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center is hiring

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center is looking to expand its team as they are trying to hire more 9-1-1 call takers.

The staff at the dispatch center acts as a front door to getting people the help they need in Cincinnati.

Employees say every day is different from the last with many surprises along the way.

Watch the video above for more on the story by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.