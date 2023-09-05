Pedestrian struck in Forest Park, taken to hospital

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park police are on scene investigating after responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

A male was found lying on Waycross Road near Longacre Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher confirms.

When police arrived, they requested that an ambulance be “expedited” to the scene.

The male was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to dispatch

His condition was not immediately available.

Waycross Road is shut down until further notice from Longacre Drive to Karahill Drive, dispatchers say.

