Pedestrian struck in Forest Park, taken to hospital
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park police are on scene investigating after responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.
A male was found lying on Waycross Road near Longacre Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher confirms.
When police arrived, they requested that an ambulance be “expedited” to the scene.
The male was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to dispatch
His condition was not immediately available.
Waycross Road is shut down until further notice from Longacre Drive to Karahill Drive, dispatchers say.
