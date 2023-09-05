Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Roselawn shooting under investigation

Cincinnati police responded to Summit Road early Tuesday.
Cincinnati police responded to Summit Road early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Roselawn.

Officers responded to Summit Road near Stillwell Road at 1:56 a.m.

A man was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to this.

