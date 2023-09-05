Roselawn shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Roselawn.

Officers responded to Summit Road near Stillwell Road at 1:56 a.m.

A man was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to this.

