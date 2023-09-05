Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, comes as the kingdom has been unilaterally cutting its output to try and boost sluggish crude oil prices.

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi Press Agency report said, citing an unnamed Energy Ministry official.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday at $90 a barrel immediately after the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines of cars waiting to get into Kings Island after a squirrel got into a Duke Energy...
Squirrel behind brief power outage at Kings Island
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School closed rest of week due to fire
Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Monday the death of Redd the Cheetah
Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of cheetah
Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown...
Double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
Vestavia Hills Police Officer in need of kidney
Police officer stays on duty while searching for kidney donor
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images