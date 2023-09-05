Some West Price Hill residents sickened by vandalism, rash of vehicle break-ins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some West Price Hill residents said they are living in fear after a string of vehicle break-ins and vandalism incidents.

Residents living near the intersection of Highview Court and Beechmeadow Lane said at least three vehicles in the area were vandalized sometime Sunday.

“People work hard, long hours to get vehicles and things that they own, and for you to come maliciously do that, it’s sickening,” said a West Price Hill resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

The resident says she and her neighbors share the fear following the vandalism reports.

“When you don’t feel safe in your neighborhood, that’s a bit of a problem,” the anonymous resident said. “If you’re in 45238 and you’re getting this much damage being reported on your insurance, your rates are going to go up. So, that’s also something that’s not good.”

Susan Bilz heads up the West Price Hill Community Council and West Price Hill Safety Community Action Team.

She says the vandalism, break-ins and all other crimes galvanized the group to increase their neighborhood watch.

“We do safety walks,” explained Bilz. “If there are areas that have seen an increase in crime, we get out there and we talk with neighbors. We invite people to join us. It’s always the same 10 people.”

Bilz says the council is formally meeting with Cincinnati Police District Three officers to discuss the safety issues in full detail later this month.

“We do often hear, ‘Why call the police? They’re busy doing other things,’” explained Bilz. “[Officers] need to know what is going on in the community. Communication is key. You have to know your neighbors, keep your lights on, and report things when they happen.”

The next West Price Hill Community Action Team meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Cincinnati Police District Three headquarters.

