Starlite Drive-In to show ‘The Eras Tour’ film this fall

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State drive-in movie theater is now selling tickets for Swifties to come and watch the new “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie this fall.

Just two months ago, the pop star was playing two nights of her billion-dollar concert tour at Paycor Stadium. Now, the show is coming to big screens across North America, including the Starlite Theater in Amelia.

The new movie will be shown for 15 days in October and November.

Oct. 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Nov. 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Ticket prices are the same as movie theater prices.

Adults: $19.89

Children, Military, Seniors and First Responders: $13.13

Show times have not been announced yet, but ticketholders can stay up to date through Starlite’s website.

