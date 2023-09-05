Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Storm chances Wednesday morning

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is another warm and humid day. The high will likely reach 90 this afternoon.

Tonight will be wet at times with a few stray storms. Low 72.

There will be a chance for storms Wednesday, especially in the morning with warm and humid weather continuing. There is a chance for stronger wind gusts and pockets of heavy rain.

A cooldown arrives overnight and into the day on Thursday. The high Thursday will be 81. It will remain cool and dry for the weekend. The highs will only be in the 70s Friday and Saturday. Cool weather continues next week with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows will be falling to the 50s. There will be a chance for rain Sunday too.

