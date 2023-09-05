Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

UC police investigate another off-campus sexual assault

University of Cincinnati Police are investigating another sexual assault that occurred at...
University of Cincinnati Police are investigating another sexual assault that occurred at Bellevue Gardens in Corryville over Labor Day weekend.(FOX19 NOW)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is looking for information regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the area of off-campus housing over Labor Day weekend.

According to an alert sent to UC students and staff, the incident happened between Saturday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 a.m. in Bellevue Gardens, university-owned housing located on East University Avenue in Corryville.

The suspect police are looking for is described to be a 6′4″ male with blue eyes and a UC logo on one of his calves, the alert said.

This is one of the more recent UC sexual assault incidents that has been reported to police this year.

UC football player suspended after arrest on sexual imposition charges

According to crime statistics collected by the university, there have been seven rape reports near the campus where many students live, most of which occurred on a Saturday.

However, these stats do not include the sexual assault incident that happened between a UC student and a man pretending to be a Resident Advisor on Aug. 24 in an off-campus apartment. In addition, it is not the first time the suspect has committed a similar crime in that building.

In response to the Labor Day weekend crime, the UC Public Safety team sent out resources to students who may have been a victim or know someone who is a victim of sexual assault.

“Responsibility for sexual assault lies with the perpetrators, not the survivor. Most offenders assault someone they know. No one deserves, asks for, or provokes sexual assault,” they wrote.

Police did not give details as to what happened that night.

If anyone has information on the suspect or the incident that happened in Corryville, they are asked to contact UC police (513-556-1111) or the Cincinnati Police Department (513-765-1212).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines of cars waiting to get into Kings Island after a squirrel got into a Duke Energy...
Squirrel behind brief power outage at Kings Island
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School closed rest of week due to fire
Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Monday the death of Redd the Cheetah
Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of cheetah
Police are on the scene right now investigating a double shooting at Smale Park in downtown...
Double shooting at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

Cincinnati Children's will be temporarily closing its Mason Urgent Care location until...
Cincinnati Children’s temporarily closing Mason Urgent Care
Anthony Williams is charged with purposely setting a fire Monday night that trapped several...
Arson arrest in Cincinnati fire that trapped 6, hospitalized 1
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
25-year-old Aaron Brown was fatally shot in Mt. Airy on Saturday, according to the Hamilton...
Victim identified in Mt. Airy homicide