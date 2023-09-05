UC police investigate another off-campus sexual assault

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is looking for information regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the area of off-campus housing over Labor Day weekend.

According to an alert sent to UC students and staff, the incident happened between Saturday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 a.m. in Bellevue Gardens, university-owned housing located on East University Avenue in Corryville.

The suspect police are looking for is described to be a 6′4″ male with blue eyes and a UC logo on one of his calves, the alert said.

This is one of the more recent UC sexual assault incidents that has been reported to police this year.

According to crime statistics collected by the university, there have been seven rape reports near the campus where many students live, most of which occurred on a Saturday.

However, these stats do not include the sexual assault incident that happened between a UC student and a man pretending to be a Resident Advisor on Aug. 24 in an off-campus apartment. In addition, it is not the first time the suspect has committed a similar crime in that building.

In response to the Labor Day weekend crime, the UC Public Safety team sent out resources to students who may have been a victim or know someone who is a victim of sexual assault.

“Responsibility for sexual assault lies with the perpetrators, not the survivor. Most offenders assault someone they know. No one deserves, asks for, or provokes sexual assault,” they wrote.

Police did not give details as to what happened that night.

If anyone has information on the suspect or the incident that happened in Corryville, they are asked to contact UC police (513-556-1111) or the Cincinnati Police Department (513-765-1212).

