Victim identified in Mt. Airy homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has released the name of a man who was shot to death in Mt. Airy on Saturday.

Aaron Brown, 25, was killed around 11:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Knoll Court in Mt. Airy, according to the coroner’s office.

Cincinnati police say the victim was involved in an “altercation” with two suspects and then he was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

